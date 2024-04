Nation

NIA nabs two suspects in Rameshwaram Cafe blast including ‘mastermind’

According to the NIA, Mussavir Hussain Shazib is the accused, who placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the café, while Abdul Matheen Taha is the 'mastermind' behind the “planning, execution of blast and subsequent evasion from the clutches of law”.