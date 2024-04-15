Nation

Fragile Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary under threat as private players make inroads

On April 9, TNIE reported the construction of an unauthorised building in the ecologically sensitive Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary. However, state forest officials plunged into action to halt the construction just a day later. Reports emerged that Ponneri revenue officials had allegedly issued a patta document for 2.45 hectares of land inside the sanctuary to a private individual Magimai Raj, who is a resident of Pulicat (Pazhaverkadu) village. But how did a private player breach the protected zone of Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary that requires environmental clearances? Watch the TNIE Explainer to know more.