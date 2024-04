Nation

#ElectionsWithTNIE: India votes in first phase of Lok Sabha polls

In what is the largest democratic exercise in the world, the first and biggest phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections kicked off on April 19. The 102 Lok Sabha constituencies that went to the polls in the first phase are spread across 21 states and four Union territories. In addition, voters in 92 Assembly constituencies will cast their franchise in the state elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.