LS polls 2024: Political leaders and Kollywood stars cast their votes in TN

A slew of political leaders, Chief Minister M K Stalin, former Chief Ministers, O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK leader Kanimozhi, BJP President K Annamalai and actors Rajinikanth, Vijay, Kamal Hasan, Ajith, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Yogi Babu, and director Vetrimaaran exercised their franchise in Tamil Nadu.