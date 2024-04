Nation

Hubballi Murder: Political tensions flare between ruling and opposition in Karnataka

The murder of Neha Hiremath, daughter of a Congress corporator in Hubballi, has sparked a political debate. The tension sparked after Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that it's not a "love jihad" case and that the victim and the accused were in a relationship. The victim's father and BJP leaders slammed the Home minister for his remarks.