ECI orders repolling in eight polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh after violence

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered repolling in eight polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh on April 21. The decision by the poll body came following the reports of violence and EVM damage in both the Lok Sabha (Phase 1) and Assembly polls on Friday. Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu announced that fresh polls will be conducted on April 24 from 6 AM to 2 PM.