No force can stop caste census: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on April 24 launched attacks on the Modi-Govt alleging injustice to “90% of Indians”. “All of them, who claim to be patriotic, are afraid of X-Ray… PM Modi says that there are only two religions in India, the rich and the poor… this is not a political issue for me…This is my life’s mission… There can be a compromise in politics but not in life’s mission,” said Rahul Gandhi.