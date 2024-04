Nation

#ElectionsWithTNIE: Round two of Lok Sabha Polls draws to a close in 13 states/UTs

The second phase of the General Elections 2024 has drawn to a close in India, the world’s largest democratic country. A largely peaceful second phase of Lok Sabha polls saw a voter turnout of over 50% till 3 pm amidst complaints of EVM glitches and bogus voting in some booths in Kerala and West Bengal.