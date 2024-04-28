Nation

Controversial inheritance tax: Know its consequences if implemented in India

In this video, Monika Yadav delves into the concept of inheritance tax and its potential implications if implemented in India. She explores the history of estate tax in India, the differences between inheritance tax and estate tax, and the reasons behind the abolition of estate tax in 1985. It addresses concerns about potential wealth flight and economic disruptions that could arise from the implementation of such a tax. Watch to gain insight into the inheritance tax debate and its relevance in the Indian context.