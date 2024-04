Nation

Youngsters' wishlist for the new government in AP

In a chit-chat with TNIE, excited first-time voters express their views on the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh. While some hope YSRC retains power and shifts its focus to developing the State & providing jobs for youth, others are pinning their hopes on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to recreate his 'Hyderabad' story in Amaravati.