Nation

Nara Lokesh: ''Three capitals is one of the most foolish decisions''

In an exclusive conversation with TNIE, TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh talks about his vision for Andhra Pradesh, TDP's Super 6, personal rivalry in politics, the success of the tripartite alliance in the 2024 elections and the recent attack on AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy... Stating that, providing 20 lakh jobs for youth, and infra development are his main agenda, he assures that Amaravati will be developed as sole capital. Asserting that the fine balance between welfare and development is the expertise of TDP Supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu, he vows to make AP ganja free.