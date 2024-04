Nation

‘Rahul Gandhi has suddenly become a communist’: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

BJP Chevella candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said redistribution of wealth is a communist ideology that has failed economically throughout the world and led to economies collapsing. Speaking to TNIE as part of Hyderabad Dialogues, the former MP said, “Does he want to create or redistribute wealth? Has India reached a ceiling and the only way to uplift the poor is to become a Robin Hood?”