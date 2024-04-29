Nation

Will take ‘merciless action’ if sexual abuse charges against Prajwal Revanna are proved: Kumaraswamy

On April 29, former Karnataka CM and JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy said the party will take ‘merciless action’ against his nephew, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, if the charges of sexual abuse against him are proved. Earlier, on Sunday, a case of sexual harassment was registered against Holenarasipur JD(S) MLA H D Revanna and Prajwal Revanna. H D Revanna and Prajwal Revanna are the son and grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda respectively.