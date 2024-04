Nation

Misleading ads by Patanjali: SC raps Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction

The Supreme Court pulled up the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction over the misleading ads by Patanjali. Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah expressed dissatisfaction with the explanations given by the body. The bench has posted the matter for hearing on May 14.