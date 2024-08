On August 8, the BJP-led NDA govt introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha to make changes to the Waqf Act, 1995. The bill that was tabled by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju drew the ire of the opposition. Watch the video to know why Congress MP KC Venugopal termed the bill a "fundamental attack on the Constitution and direct attack on right to religion". He further alleged that this bill is a ploy by the govt for the Maharashtra, Haryana elections.