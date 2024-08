Two four-year-olds were allegedly sexually assaulted at a reputed school in Thane last week. The local police refused to file an FIR until the District Women and Child Welfare Department got involved. A case was registered under the POCSO Act. A crowd descended on the Badlapur railway station to protest against the sexual assault of two nursery students on August 20. They demanded the harshest punishment for the 24-year-old accused who was arrested on Saturday.