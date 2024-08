TNIE's senior journalist Bansy Kalappa talks to BPAC CEO Revathy Ashok on various issues Bengaluru faces as a city like mobility, garbage disposal, urban flooding, and what measures the state government needs to take urgently. B.PAC conducted a survey of ~10,000 respondents in Bengaluru. Citizens raised top issues as requiring urgent attention: Mobility, Solid Waste Management, and Urban Flooding.