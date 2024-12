The night of December 2nd, 1984 is not an easy one to forget for India. It was the night of the worst industrial disaster the world has ever seen. At least 30 tonnes of methyl isocyanate gas killed more than 15,000 people and affected over 600,000 workers in Bhopal. From then this disaster has been called the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. In this video, we take you through a recap of what happened that fateful night and its aftermath.