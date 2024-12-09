Global Express | The Bangla ticking bomb | ISKON | Attack on Hindus | Muhammad Yunus

Why have relations between Dhaka and Delhi nose-dived to this extent? Who or what is behind the attacks on Hindu monks and Hindu shrines? The harassment of Indian diplomats? The burning down of the Indira Gandhi cultural centre? Is this a purely anti-India campaign? An expression of the people’s anger at a neighbour that backed and supported Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina Wajed who systematically silenced all opposition? Or is there more to what’s happening in Bangladesh than meets the eye? The unspeakable violence unleashed in Bangladesh has seen one minority group after another - not just Hindus and the ISKCON monks - being beaten and jailed. Watch this episode of Global Express, where TNIE's Senior Journalist Neena Gopal brings on board experts Syed Badrul Ahsan, Bangladesh Journalist and commentator, Tania Amir, Bangladesh Supreme Court lawyer and Dr Sreeradha Datta, academic and analyst to comment on the ongoing violence and attack on minorities in Bangladesh.