Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who was being treated for serious ailments in a San Francisco hospital in the US, has passed away. His family issued a statement today at 5 am confirming the news. The maestro was 73 years old. Zakir Hussain was one of the greatest classical musicians India ever produced. His collaborations with international artists brought fame to India. In this video, we pay tribute to the 'ustad' whose fingers produced magic.