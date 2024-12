MT Vasudevan Nair, the renowned Malayalam writer known for his lyrical nostalgia, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 91 in Kozhikode. This is a tribute to the literary giant who left an indelible mark on Malayalam literature and cinema, with contributions spanning novels, short stories, screenplays, children's literature, travel writing, and essays. He directed six films, including Nirmalyam (1973), a classic in Malayalam cinema, along with two documentaries.