TNIE Impact Story | TNIE Journalist explains Kerala dumping medical wastes in Tamil Nadu

A huge volume of Kerala’s biomedical, food and plastic waste, particularly from Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) and Credence Private Hospital, has been dumped at multiple locations, including on patta lands and a waterbody in Kodaganallur and Palavoor villages. When TNIE visited the spot on Monday, landowners alleged that no action was taken despite complaints. Thanks to the huge efforts of our team we were able to get the waste cleaned up. In this video, we have our reporter Thinakaran Rajamani who exposed this issue explaining it.