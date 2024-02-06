Nation

India’s stellar performance at Grammys 2024 with eight wins

India makes a splash at the 66th Grammy Awards 24 with eight awards on February 4. The tabla maestro Zakir Hussain alone won three Grammys on Sunday night. While legendary flautist Rakesh Chaurasia won two Grammys. Both the artists, alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, won in the categories of -- Best Global Music Performance for 'Pashto' and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for 'As We Speak'. Other Indians to win the Grammy award are the eminent musicians Shankar Mahadevan, V Selvaganesh, and Ganesh Rajagopalan, from the transcontinental band 'Shakti' with British Jazz fusion pioneer John McLaughlin.