Nation

Jayant Chaudhary likely to join BJP, thanks BJP for Bharat Ratna honor to grandfather

Rashtriya Lok Dal’s leader Chaudhary Jayant Singh dropped major hints about joining the National Democratic Alliance. Jayant Chaudhary thanked the BJP for conferring the Bharat Ratna to his grandfather and farmer leader Chaudhury Charan Singh. By conferring the honour, Chaudhary said the Centre has shown its capability to listen to and solve the problems of farmers.