Nation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader shot dead during ‘FB Live' by host

Abhishek Ghosalkar, Shiv Sena UBT leader, was shot dead during an FB Live in IC Colony in Mumbai's Borivali on February 8. Both Ghosalkar and the man who shot him, Mauris Noronha, had participated in a sari distribution function to mark an end to their rivalry. Soon after the event, Noronha invited Ghosalkar inside his cabin for a Facebook Live towards the end of which he shot him dead.