Nation

Two died and 250 injured in violence after ‘illegal’ madrasa and mosque razed in Haldwani

Two died and 250 people, including the police and municipal workers, were injured in the violence that engulfed Haldwani city of Uttarakhand on February 8. The violence erupted after an ‘illegal’ madrasa and a mosque were razed by the state authorities on Thursday. The District Magistrate, Vandana Singh, said that the unregistered religious structures stood on the government land. She said that the anti-encroachment drive comes after a prior notice given to the mosque administration. However, the locals denied these claims and said the court is yet to pass a final verdict.