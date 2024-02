Nation

Ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan defects from Congress to BJP

After quitting the Congress party abruptly, the former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan officially joined the BJP on February 13. The state BJP leadership including state President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar extended him a welcome at party headquarters. Chavan is likely to be a Rajya Sabha nomination of the BJP from Maharashtra.