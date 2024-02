Nation

Farmers’ nationwide bandh: What to expect?

Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called for a nationwide strike on Friday. The nationwide strike, also known as ‘Gramin Bharat Bandh,’ is scheduled to take place between 6 am and 4 pm on Friday. According to media reports, farmers are planning to block roads from 12 pm to 4 pm in the Delhi NCR region, Punjab and parts of Haryana.