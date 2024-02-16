Nation

Opposition condemns Centre over ‘Delhi Chalo’ farmer protests

Two hundred farmer unions, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, are participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' protest. Their demands include a legal guarantee for minimum support price, farm loan waivers, farmer pensions, and withdrawal of police cases against farmers during the 2020-21 agitation, among others. The protest is led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. The government left no stone unturned to curb the protests since February 13. Watch to know what the opposition said in condemning the government.