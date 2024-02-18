Nation

I come from Chendamangalam... mythical stories affected my imagination: Malayalam novelist Sethu

A Sethumadhavan, popular as Sethu, is a writer who wore many caps in his career. He served as a Met department officer in Pune and Thumba and as a Railway Board officer in Delhi before retiring as chairman and CEO of the South Indian Bank in 2005. More than 50 years after he burst onto the scene with his first short story, in 1967, he continues to be relevant in the literary world. Sethu has received several honours including national and state Sahitya Akademi awards. In a wide-ranging interview with TNIE, he speaks about his writings, the circumstances that led to his resignation as chairman of the National Book Trust in Delhi, and the culture of reading.