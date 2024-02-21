Nation

Legal doyen Fali S Nariman no more

Padma Vibushan Fali Sam Nariman was a distinguished constitutional lawyer at the Supreme Court. Born on January 10, 1929, Nariman started his law practice at the Bombay High Court in 1950, and later at Supreme Court in 1972, when he was also appointed as the Additional Solicitor General of India. He argued for landmark cases such as Bhopal gas tragedy case, TMA Pai case, Jayalalithaa disproportionate assets case and National Judicial Appointments Commission case. Nariman was conferred with Padma Bhushan (1991) and Padma Vibhushan (2007). He was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from 1999–2005. His autobiography "Before Memory Fades" is a bible among the law aspirants, among other books of "The State of Nation", "God Save the Hon'ble Supreme Court".