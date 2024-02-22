Nation

Y S Sharmila, 40 Congress workers detained for ‘Chalo Secretariat’ protest

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Y S Sharmila and forty Congress activists were detained on February 22. They staged a ‘Chalo Secretariat’ road roko protest on Eluru road in Vijayawada. Sharmila demanded the Andhra Pradesh YSRCP government 30,000 teacher posts and a job calendar. The District State Committee (DSC) recently notified only 6000 jobs as opposed to 23000 teacher posts reportedly promised by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government.