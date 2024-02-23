Nation

Young Telangana BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha dies in road accident

G Lasya Nanditha, one of the youngest Telangana MLAs, of the opposition BRS party died in a road accident. She was 37 years old and the daughter of the five-time MLA and former BRS legislator Late G Sayanna. The state police said that her car (Maruti XL6) hit the metal crash barrier on the Outer Ring Road at Patancheru in the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday. The driver of her car sustained critical injuries and is undergoing medical treatment at a local hospital. Lasya stepped into politics in 2016, when she was elected as a GHMC corporator from the Kavadiguda Division. She went on to win the MLA seat from the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency. Nanditha secured the BRS ticket after her father's passing in February 2023.