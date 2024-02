Nation

Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara - Asia’s biggest tribal festival

Around 1.5 crore devotees from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have gathered to offer their prayers and present offerings such as jaggery, saree and vodibiyyam to the tribal deities. The Saralamma deity is being brought from Kannepally village to Medaram.