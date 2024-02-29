Nation

Non-Brahmin Priests in Kerala: Case headed for SC

Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by several non-Brahmin priests against Travancore Devaswom Board's 'discriminatory policy' against them for recruitment as priests in larger temples such as Sabarimala. Legal expert and lawyer Mohan Gopal maintains that Devaswom Board's stand amounts to unfair discrimination based on caste, and says his clients will take the fight to the top court. He says the Kerala High Court judgment did not even address the key question raised by his clients -- unfair discrimination based on community and caste.