Nation

Sandeshkhali’s TMC strongman Sheikh Shajahan caught after 55 days

The most wanted TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan on the run was arrested and sent to 10-day police custody on February 29. Shajahan was detained from his hideout in Minakhah of the North 24 Parganas district and taken to the Basirhat court. He was accused of sexual violence against women and land grabs in Sandeshkhali village of West Bengal.