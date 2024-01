Nation

Bengaluru CEO kills her 4-year-old son in Goa hotel

A tragic incident involving Suchana Seth, a CEO, surfaced on the internet as she was arrested for the murder of her 4-year-old son while staying at a hotel in Goa. The suspicious circumstances, including bloodstains in the room and her misleading information, led the police to discover the boy's body in a bag she was carrying. The motive behind this devastating act remains unknown.