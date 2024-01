Nation

McLaren 750S launched in India at a whopping price of 5.91 crore rupees

McLaren enthusiasts in India can now experience the thrill of the recently launched McLaren 750S, a supercar priced at an impressive Rs 5.91 crore rupees. Boasting a top speed of 331 kmph, the car is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 gasoline engine, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just over 2.8 seconds.