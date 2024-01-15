Nation

Meet Atal Setu: India's longest bridge

Atal Setu, India's longest bridge, spanning 21.8 km and connecting Sewri in Mumbai with Navi Mumbai, opened for public on Friday. This 6-lane sea link, named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, significantly reduces travel time between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to just 15 minutes from nearly two hours. With a total cost of over Rs 17,840 crore, the bridge aims to enhance connectivity, boasting a speed limit of 100 km/hr for four-wheelers. There is a user-fee ranging from 250-1580 rupees for a one-way journey, depending on the vehicle type, and has no entry for certain vehicle categories.