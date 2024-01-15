Nation

Meet Atal Setu: India's longest bridge

Atal Setu, India's longest bridge, spanning 21.8 km and connecting Sewri in Mumbai with Navi Mumbai, opened for public on Friday. This 6-lane sea link, named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, significantly reduces travel time between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to just 15 minutes from nearly two hours. With a total cost of over Rs 17,840 crore, the bridge aims to enhance connectivity, boasting a speed limit of 100 km/hr for four-wheelers. There is a user-fee ranging from 250-1580 rupees for a one-way journey, depending on the vehicle type, and has no entry for certain vehicle categories.
Varnika Thakur
india
Mumbai
bridge
atal setu

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com