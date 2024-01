Nation

Protests demanding 60% Kannada sign boards intensify in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, there's a fervent uproar as pro-Kannada demonstrators, led by the Karnataka Rakshna Vedike, intensify their protests, defacing signboards in demand of a mandated 60% usage of Kannada. The city has witnessed disruptions, including at major locations like Kempegowda International Airport and popular malls such as Phoenix Market City and Phoenix Asia Mall, which remained closed due to the unrest.