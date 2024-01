Nation

Sonia, Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite

Several Congress leaders, among them Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have declined the invitation to the Ram Mandir ceremony. Their reasoning, according to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, revolves around their belief that the inauguration is solely for electoral purposes. This refusal has triggered speculation regarding the potential participation of other members from the India bloc.