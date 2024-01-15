Nation

Woman charred to death after Andhra-bound bus catches fire

A woman died when a Volvo bus travelling from Hyderabad to Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh caught fire on January 13. The bus with plate number AP 39X 4663 overturned as it fell into a ditch at Erravalli Square on NH 44 in Beechupally, 10th Police Battalion of Jogulamba Gadwal district at around 2:30 AM. Ten others suffered minor injuries, out of which three were rushed to the hospital. The police suspect driver's negligence and an FIR will be filed against him.