Nation

‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’: Congress issues tickets for Rahul-led yatra

The Congress party kickstarted the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 14 in Manipur. The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra will cover a distance of 6713 KMs, passing through 15 states and Lok Sabha constituencies. Special tickets have been issued for the hybrid march, part on foot and part in the Mohabbat Ki Dukaan bus, that will end in Mumbai by March 20 or 21. The party said the yatra will spread the message of peace and harmony in India.