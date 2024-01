Nation

2.7 crore rupees penalties slapped on three airlines, Mumbai airport

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Indian aviation regulator, has imposed substantial penalties totalling Rs 2.7 crore on three prominent airlines—IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India—as well as Mumbai airport. These fines were levied in response to instances of passenger inconvenience and violations of security norms during fog-related disruptions.