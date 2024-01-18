Nation

Wife has right to know husband’s remuneration says Madras High Court

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court passed an order of the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission in a divorce case on January 4. The order directed the husband's employer to disclose his service details to the wife. Justice G R Swaminathan said a wife has every right to know her husband's remuneration while dismissing a petition by the husband against the order. The woman had filed an RTI to know her husband's salary to assess maintenance, as part of the divorce proceedings.