Nation

Foggy weather hits road, rail and air travel in North India yet again

Bad weather disrupted travel in North India once again on January 18. Foggy weather conditions hit visibility in several states from Punjab to West Bengal at 8 PM. Zero visibility was observed in Bathinda and Bikaner at 5:30 AM on Friday. Twenty two trains headed to Delhi were delayed by six and a half hours. 10 flights were diverted, 53 flights were cancelled and over 120 were delayed on Thursday in Delhi.