Nation

World's tallest Ambedkar statue comes up in Vijayawada

Harshita Nagpal of TNIE takes a tour of the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada, home to the world's tallest Ambedkar statue.The completely 'Made in India' structure has been christened as the Statue of Social Justice. Built on a pedestal of 81-ft, the 125-ft statue is spread across 18 acres in Dr BR Ambedkar Swaraj Maidan. The ₹400-crore project includes a museum, a library and a theatre to educate people on the life and times of the architect of the Indian Constitution.