Nation

Invitation Declined: Who will be MIA at Ayodhya?

Close to 7000 invitees have been sent out for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The illustrious guest list includes prominent people like politicians, industrialists, seers, and celebrities from across the country. But not everyone is making it to the grand spectacle of a ceremony. From the top political leaders to shankaracharyas boycotting the mega event, call it a political move by the BJP in the run up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.