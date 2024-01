Nation

Bilkis Bano convicts surrender at Godhra sub-jail

All 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case surrendered late Sunday night at Godhra sub-jail in Gujarat's Panchmahal district in keeping with the deadline imposed by the Supreme Court. The top court had on January 8 annulled the remission the Gujarat government, granted to the 11 convicts in the high-profile case while slamming the State for being "complicit" with an accused and abusing its discretion.