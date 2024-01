Nation

No entry for Rahul Gandhi in Assam temple

On the day of the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration on January 22, Rahul Gandhi was not allowed entry into Assam’s Batadrava Than - Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra temple. A group of Congress leaders, along with him, were stopped in Haiboragaon. The temple authorities said Gandhi would be allowed a visit only at 3 PM citing a law and order crisis in the BJP-led state.